Virginia Tech sets Homecoming events for Oct. 11-16

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, May. 21, 2021, 6:12 am

Virginia Tech
(© Andriy Blokhin – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Tech will mark Homecoming 2021 Oct. 11-16 with activities for students, alumni, and friends. The week-long celebration will culminate when the Hokies face off against Pittsburgh on Oct. 16.

Public health guidelines will dictate the format of events, including capacity and whether elements are in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Homecoming Weekend will include a celebration of the university’s sesquicentennial, which will kick off in July and marks 150 years of Virginia Tech.

If public health conditions allow, there will be a Friday evening celebration on the Drillfield, and an alumni tailgate at the Holtzman Alumni Center before Saturday’s football game.

There will also be a series of events during the week, organized and planned by the student-led Homecoming Board. The board partners with several organizations to carry out a week of Homecoming events prior to the weekend. Those festivities will begin Monday, Oct. 11.

For updates on events and to learn more, visit the Homecoming site.


