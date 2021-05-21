Virginia Tech sets Homecoming events for Oct. 11-16
Virginia Tech will mark Homecoming 2021 Oct. 11-16 with activities for students, alumni, and friends. The week-long celebration will culminate when the Hokies face off against Pittsburgh on Oct. 16.
Public health guidelines will dictate the format of events, including capacity and whether elements are in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Homecoming Weekend will include a celebration of the university’s sesquicentennial, which will kick off in July and marks 150 years of Virginia Tech.
If public health conditions allow, there will be a Friday evening celebration on the Drillfield, and an alumni tailgate at the Holtzman Alumni Center before Saturday’s football game.
There will also be a series of events during the week, organized and planned by the student-led Homecoming Board. The board partners with several organizations to carry out a week of Homecoming events prior to the weekend. Those festivities will begin Monday, Oct. 11.
For updates on events and to learn more, visit the Homecoming site.