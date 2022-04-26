Virginia Tech lands Memphis freshman transfer John Camden

With Keve Aluma headed to the NBA Draft, Virginia Tech was able to lessen the blow of losing their star forward, landing Memphis transfer John Camden.

The former four-star star recruit has four years of eligibility remaining and announced his decision on Twitter on Monday night.

The 6-foot-8 Camden was a top-150 player in the 2021 class and was originally recruited by the Hokies. He played in just one game last season and received a medical redshirt.

He chose Tech over LSU.

A talented player who can stretch the floor with his shooting ability, he was the No. 148-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

Out of high school, where we played for the well-known Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, he had offers from Florida, Indiana, Syracuse and more.

The addition is a welcome one for the Hokies with Justyn Mutts also entering into the NBA Draft but keeping his options open by not hiring an agent.

Tech also remains in the running for five-star LSU transfer Efton Reid, a 7-foot center from Richmond who played at Steward School.

