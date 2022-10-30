Virginia: Tax credit program awards $60M to incentivize affordable rental housing

A program created by Democrats in 2021 has awarded $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia.

The first round of tax credits is going to five projects across the state.

The Rendezvous, Hopewell, $9M

Block 17, Norfolk, $16.5M

Block 9 A1, Norfolk, $16.5M

Smith Ridge Commons, Roanoke County, $15M

Mecklenburg Manor, Mecklenburg County, $3M

All five projects are in their early stages. Four are new developments, and one is the rehabilitation of an existing rural property with project -based rental assistance.

These awards are expected to create 572 new affordable units and preserve 47 units of deeply affordable housing.

The legislation requires that a portion of the HOTC developments be initially set-aside for developments located in jurisdictions with a population of 35,000 or less. Priority was also given to developments that are part of a strategic initiative for affordable housing such as the HUD Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

There was also a priority for multi-phase developments that can increase efficiency by incorporating HOTC and combining all phases into a single development.

“Virginia Housing is proud to award Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to make homes more affordable for Virginians. Tax credits are a wonderful tool that allows developers to offer the units at affordable rental rates, impacting individual families and local economies,” Virginia Housing CEO Susan Dewey said.