Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
virginia tax credit program awards 60m to incentivize affordable rental housing
Politics

Virginia: Tax credit program awards $60M to incentivize affordable rental housing

Chris Graham
Last updated:

virginia housingA program created by Democrats in 2021 has awarded $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia.

The first round of tax credits is going to five projects across the state.

  • The Rendezvous, Hopewell, $9M
  • Block 17, Norfolk, $16.5M
  • Block 9 A1, Norfolk, $16.5M
  • Smith Ridge Commons, Roanoke County, $15M
  • Mecklenburg Manor, Mecklenburg County, $3M

All five projects are in their early stages. Four are new developments, and one is the rehabilitation of an existing rural property with project -based rental assistance.

These awards are expected to create 572 new affordable units and preserve 47 units of deeply affordable housing.

The legislation requires that a portion of the HOTC developments be initially set-aside for developments located in jurisdictions with a population of 35,000 or less. Priority was also given to developments that are part of a strategic initiative for affordable housing such as the HUD Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

There was also a priority for multi-phase developments that can increase efficiency by incorporating HOTC and combining all phases into a single development.

“Virginia Housing is proud to award Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to make homes more affordable for Virginians. Tax credits are a wonderful tool that allows developers to offer the units at affordable rental rates, impacting individual families and local economies,” Virginia Housing CEO Susan Dewey said.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts throws four TD passes, three to A.J. Brown, in 35-13 Eagles’ win
Scott Ratcliffe
Maui sea turtle

Declines in sea turtle populations: A sad reminder of what we’ve done
Commentary

Researchers estimate that since the dawn of the Industrial Age in the early 20th century, global sea turtle populations have decreased by as much as two-thirds overall.

virginia tech marching virginians

Virginia Tech Marching Virginians plan reunion, food drive for football weekend
Chris Graham

The Virginia Tech Marching Virginians will celebrate their alumni, their history and their future at their 2022 Alumni Weekend on Nov. 4-5.

road construction

VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
Chris Graham
liberty

Liberty Football: Flames ranked in AP, USA Today/Coaches Top 25 polls this week
Chris Graham
the paramount theater

The Oratorio Society of Virginia presents Christmas at The Paramount on Dec. 17
Crystal Graham
massey cancer center

Massey scientists pinpoint target in aggressive breast cancer
Crystal Graham