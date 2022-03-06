Virginia SCC highlights upcoming National Consumer Protection Week

Published Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022, 9:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The State Corporation Commission reminds Virginians that National Consumer Protection Week begins Sunday.

Each year, NCPW helps people understand their consumer right and make smart choices with their finances. Held March 6-12 this year, NCPW combines the efforts of the Federal Trade Commission and other federal, state, and local agencies and organizations – including the SCC – to promote resources for well-informed consumer decisions.

The SCC is a one-stop shop for many such resources. Consumers may find information and assistance in areas including insurance companies and agents, state-chartered financial institutions, investment firms and their representatives, retail franchises and investor-owned utilities providing electric, natural gas, water, and sewer, along with landline telecommunications services.

The SCC also offers many consumer guides and financial information resources on topics such as mortgage loans and deposit account information, purchasing insurance, and more. Specially trained staff can assist Virginians with information to help them make informed choices and, in some circumstances, to address complaints against regulated entities for things like an improperly denied insurance claim, errant charges on a loan transaction or securities offering, or an inaccurate utility bill.

The SCC encourages consumers to shop around and compare prices and terms; thoroughly evaluate any offer; keep written records of all transactions; find products and services that suit their particular needs; review statements and bills regularly; learn to spot scams, and verify that an individual or company is properly licensed or registered.

If a problem arises, the SCC urges consumers to try to resolve it with the regulated individual or company first. If they need further help, consumers can contact the appropriate SCC division. Information about the complaint process along with related forms are available from the Consumers section of the SCC website at scc.virginia.gov.

To contact the SCC by phone, call toll-free at 1-800-552-7945 or in Richmond, call:

Bureau of Insurance – 804-371-9741

Bureau of Financial Institutions – 804-371-9657

Division of Securities and Retail Franchising – 804-371-9051

Division of Public Utility Regulation – 804-371-9611

Office of the Clerk – 804-371-9733

Division of Information Resources – 804-371-9141

In the event the SCC does not have regulatory authority over a particular company, individual, product or transaction, its staff will assist consumers whenever possible by referring them to the appropriate local, state or federal authority for assistance.

These authorities may include the Office of the Attorney General, a local consumer protection office, law enforcement agencies, Better Business Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission (which consumers can also contact directly through its toll-free helpline at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357)).

To learn more about National Consumer Protection Week, visit www.consumer.ftc.gov.