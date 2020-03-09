Virginia Reads One Book: Banks support books for 17K Virginia students
More than 17,000 Virginia students and their families are reading the same book on the same schedule during the month of March thanks to more than $86,000 of financial support from Virginia’s banking industry.
The Virginia Bankers Association Education Foundation, supported by Virginia banks, is one of several sponsors of Virginia Reads One Book, a program from Richmond-based Read to Them.
Other statewide sponsors include the Virginia Council on Economic Education, GoNoodle’s Blazer Fresh, The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Tackle Reading.
The following banks provided direct financial support to schools across the state:
- American National Bank & Trust Company
- Bank of Botetourt
- Burke & Herbert Bank
- Chesapeake Bank
- Farmers Bank
- First Bank & Trust Company
- First Community Bank
- First National Bank
- Old Point National Bank
- Powell Valley National Bank
- The Farmers Bank of Appomattox
- The Fauquier Bank
- TowneBank
- Wells Fargo
“At kick-off events in each school, students will receive their own copies of The Toothpaste Millionaire to take home and read with their families,” said Read to Them Interim Director Bruce Coffey. “For the next three weeks, students and their families read a chapter each night at home, coordinating with classroom and school-wide activities. Reading a common book together turns out to be a terrific way to unite a school community and increase parental involvement. Reading aloud at home ensures students come to school prepared to read and to succeed – in school and in life.”
“The program not only boosts students’ reading abilities, but it shows them reading is fun in an atmosphere that strengthens family and community interactions,” said Coffey. “With the support of the VBA and banks across Virginia, the schools receive a book for every student and complimentary staff copies, both family literacy and financial literacy activities, school assembly suggestions, teacher resources, and both family and community engagement tools. These resources turn a book into a community experience so everyone can enjoy and share the story.”
“The VBA is thrilled to be able to sponsor Virginia Reads One Book for the third year,” Virginia Bankers Association President & CEO Bruce Whitehurst stated. “This program builds on other financial literacy efforts in which banks participate in their communities, including Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit and the VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program. We were drawn by not only the financial literacy focus of the book, but also the idea of bringing families together through this program.”
Virginia schools and school systems supported by the VBA Education Foundation and Virginia banks:
- Appomattox Elementary School, Appomattox County
- Bacon District Elementary School, Charlotte County
- Big Island Elementary School, Bedford County
- Buchanan Elementary School, Botetourt County
- Camelot Elementary School, Chesapeake City
- Carrollton Elementary School, Isle of Wight County
- Dale City Elementary School, Prince William County
- Dearington Elementary School, Lynchburg City
- Elk Knob Elementary School, Lee County
- Eureka Elementary School, Charlotte County
- Featherstone Elementary School, Woodbridge County
- Forest Hills Elementary School, Danville City
- Ginter Park Elementary School, Richmond City
- GLH Johnson Elementary School, Danville City
- Hampton City Schools
- Harrison Elementary School, Prince George County
- Heritage Elementary School, Lynchburg City
- Holladay Elementary School, Henrico County
- J Blaine Blayton Elementary School, Williamsburg-James City County
- Lakeside Elementary School, Henrico County
- Lancaster Primary, Lancaster County
- Meadowview Elementary School, Washington County
- Norge Elementary School, Williamsburg-James City County
- Occoquan Elementary School, Prince William County
- Phenix Elementary School, Charlotte County
- Richmond County Elementary School, Richmond County
- Round Hill Elementary School, Roanoke City
- Salem Church Elementary School, Chesterfield County
- Troutville Elementary School, Botetourt County
