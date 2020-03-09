Virginia Reads One Book: Banks support books for 17K Virginia students

More than 17,000 Virginia students and their families are reading the same book on the same schedule during the month of March thanks to more than $86,000 of financial support from Virginia’s banking industry.

The Virginia Bankers Association Education Foundation, supported by Virginia banks, is one of several sponsors of Virginia Reads One Book, a program from Richmond-based Read to Them.

Other statewide sponsors include the Virginia Council on Economic Education, GoNoodle’s Blazer Fresh, The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Tackle Reading.

The following banks provided direct financial support to schools across the state:

American National Bank & Trust Company

Bank of Botetourt

Burke & Herbert Bank

Chesapeake Bank

Farmers Bank

First Bank & Trust Company

First Community Bank

First National Bank

Old Point National Bank

Powell Valley National Bank

The Farmers Bank of Appomattox

The Fauquier Bank

TowneBank

Wells Fargo

“At kick-off events in each school, students will receive their own copies of The Toothpaste Millionaire to take home and read with their families,” said Read to Them Interim Director Bruce Coffey. “For the next three weeks, students and their families read a chapter each night at home, coordinating with classroom and school-wide activities. Reading a common book together turns out to be a terrific way to unite a school community and increase parental involvement. Reading aloud at home ensures students come to school prepared to read and to succeed – in school and in life.”

“The program not only boosts students’ reading abilities, but it shows them reading is fun in an atmosphere that strengthens family and community interactions,” said Coffey. “With the support of the VBA and banks across Virginia, the schools receive a book for every student and complimentary staff copies, both family literacy and financial literacy activities, school assembly suggestions, teacher resources, and both family and community engagement tools. These resources turn a book into a community experience so everyone can enjoy and share the story.”

“The VBA is thrilled to be able to sponsor Virginia Reads One Book for the third year,” Virginia Bankers Association President & CEO Bruce Whitehurst stated. “This program builds on other financial literacy efforts in which banks participate in their communities, including Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit and the VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program. We were drawn by not only the financial literacy focus of the book, but also the idea of bringing families together through this program.”

Virginia schools and school systems supported by the VBA Education Foundation and Virginia banks:

Appomattox Elementary School, Appomattox County

Bacon District Elementary School, Charlotte County

Big Island Elementary School, Bedford County

Buchanan Elementary School, Botetourt County

Camelot Elementary School, Chesapeake City

Carrollton Elementary School, Isle of Wight County

Dale City Elementary School, Prince William County

Dearington Elementary School, Lynchburg City

Elk Knob Elementary School, Lee County

Eureka Elementary School, Charlotte County

Featherstone Elementary School, Woodbridge County

Forest Hills Elementary School, Danville City

Ginter Park Elementary School, Richmond City

GLH Johnson Elementary School, Danville City

Hampton City Schools

Harrison Elementary School, Prince George County

Heritage Elementary School, Lynchburg City

Holladay Elementary School, Henrico County

J Blaine Blayton Elementary School, Williamsburg-James City County

Lakeside Elementary School, Henrico County

Lancaster Primary, Lancaster County

Meadowview Elementary School, Washington County

Norge Elementary School, Williamsburg-James City County

Occoquan Elementary School, Prince William County

Phenix Elementary School, Charlotte County

Richmond County Elementary School, Richmond County

Round Hill Elementary School, Roanoke City

Salem Church Elementary School, Chesterfield County

Troutville Elementary School, Botetourt County

