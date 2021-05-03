Virginia gets big effort from Savino, tops Tech, 6-1, to take weekend series

Published Sunday, May. 2, 2021, 11:52 pm

Virginia won its third-straight ACC sroad series with a 6-1 victory in Sunday’s rubber match at Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers have now won five-consecutive series against their commonwealth foes.

In a matter of three pitches, Virginia (22-20, 13-17 ACC) turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. After Virginia Tech (23-17, 16-14 ACC) plated a run in its half of the first, Devin Ortiz (Nutley, N.J.) led off the second inning with a game-tying solo homer and two pitches later Kyle Teel (Mahwah, N.J.) went deep for the second time in the series to put the Cavaliers up for good.

Senior Brendan Rivoli (Douglassville, Pa.) gave the Cavaliers some breathing room in the fifth with a two-out RBI single that scored Zack Gelof (Rehoboth Beach, Del.) and Alex Tappen (Lower Gwynedd, Pa.). Rivoli was 2-for-4 with two RBI on the night, his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the year.

Rivoli also setup Virginia’s fifth run of the night by bunting for a hit to beat the shift and in the process moved a runner into scoring position. The next batter, Ortiz, lined a two-out single in right field to score Max Cotier (New Milford, Conn.).

The efficiency of starting pitcher Nate Savino (Sterling, Va.) proved to be the difference in the game. The left hander tossed a career-high seven innings and faced one batter in the eighth. He allowed one run, did not walk a batter and struck out two. After surrendering a run in the first, he faced three batters in each of the next six innings. Savino earned his second win of the season.

The Cavalier defense turned a season-high, three double plays and produced a number of highlight-worth efforts including a diving play.

The next Hokie runner to reach second base after the first inning was Jack Hurley who doubled to lead off the eighth. Virginia turned to Blake Bales (Schoolcraft, Mich.) who went on to retire the next three batters in order, two by way of the strikeout.

Closer Stephen Schoch (Laurel, Md.) finished off the game by pitching a scoreless ninth, his 16th appearance of the season.

The Cavaliers will return home on Tuesday (May 4) to host VCU in their final non-conference game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and is scheduled to air live on ACCNX.

