Virginia Employment Commission to host virtual job fair series

This September, the Virginia Employment Commission is hosting the Live, Love & Work in Virginia! virtual job fair series as part of its continued effort to connect job seekers and employers.

The series is composed of three virtual events focused on highlighting employment opportunities in Northern Virginia, Eastern Virginia, and Western Virginia.

“Virginians are eager to get back to work and the VEC is here to provide assistance to individuals looking for jobs and also to employers, who are increasing their workforces,” said VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess. “Throughout the state, businesses are hiring and the VEC is committed to helping Virginians get back to work with the tools and resources they need,” added Hess.

Job seekers are able to view jobs, post their resumes, and apply for positions up to two days before the event. During the event, job seekers are given the opportunity to chat or video conference with employers interested in their qualifications.

More information on the Live, Love & Work in Virginia! job fair series can be found below:

Live, Love & Work in Virginia! Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Charlottesville: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1-5 p.m.

Live, Love & Work in Virginia! Eastern Virginia, including Norfolk, Hampton, and Richmond: Thursday, Sept. 9, 1-5 p.m.

Live, Love & Work in Virginia! Southwestern and South Central Virginia: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1-5 p.m.

To register, find information on job openings, and view other services offered to support job seekers, visit www.vec.virginia.gov.