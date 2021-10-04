Virginia-Duke game set for 12:30 p.m. kickoff
The ACC announced today that the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 16 home football game against Duke will be at 12:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on the ACC’s regional sports networks.
Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 16.
- Duke @ Virginia, 12:30 p.m. ET on ACC RSN
- Miami @ North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 10/9
- Pitt @ Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 10/9
- NC State @ Boston College, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Note: Clemson @ Syracuse, Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. on ESPN – as previously announced