Virginia-Duke game set for 12:30 p.m. kickoff

The ACC announced today that the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 16 home football game against Duke will be at 12:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on the ACC’s regional sports networks.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 16.

Duke @ Virginia, 12:30 p.m. ET on ACC RSN

Miami @ North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 10/9

Pitt @ Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 10/9

NC State @ Boston College, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Note: Clemson @ Syracuse, Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. on ESPN – as previously announced