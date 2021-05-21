Virginia defeats Boston College, 9-2, to extend winning streak to five

Mike Vasil, in his first start in his home state, went six innings after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first, and the Virginia offense was on the board early and often, in a 9-2 ‘Hoos win over Boston College on Friday.

The win was the fifth in a row for Virginia (27-21, 18-17 ACC), which will look for the series sweep tomorrow morning.

The Cavaliers, have won 10 of their last 12 games and six of the last seven ACC series, got big games from junior Nic Kent, who blasted his fifth home run of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth inning that made the score 9-1, and sophomore Max Cotier, who drove in three of the first four Virginia runs of the game including a two-run, go-ahead double in the second inning that give UVA the lead for good.

Vasil, in his six-inning stint, allowed two runs and struck out one, and after giving up hits to the first three BC hitters, he settled in and allowed only two hits over the next 19 batters he faced.

All eight hits Vasil surrendered were singles, and three didn’t leave the infield.

The series finale on Saturday will feature lefty Nate Savino (2-2) on the mound for UVA and he will be opposed by righthander Alex Steigler (3-3).

The contest will be carried live on ACCNX beginning at 11 a.m.

