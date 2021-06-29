Virginia chapter of NOW PAC endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

The political action committee of the Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women has endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor.

“Terry McAuliffe has the strongest record of accomplishments and the boldest agenda to support Virginia’s women, children, and all hard-working families. As Virginia’s 72nd Governor, Terry fought Republican extremists in the legislature and stood firm against attacks on women’s reproductive health, the LGBTQ+ community, and commonsense gun safety laws,” said Connie Cordovilla, president of VA NOW and treasurer of VA NOW PAC.

“As we rebuild from this pandemic, we need a post-COVID economy that is inclusive, creates jobs, and lifts families up. As Virginia’s next governor, we know Terry will create economic opportunities for women and hard-working families, protect reproductive rights and access to health care, keep Virginia open and welcoming, champion gun violence prevention measures, protect voting rights, and reform our criminal justice system. That is why Virginia NOW PAC is proud to endorse him for governor,” Cordovilla said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects for all Virginians, particularly women, and we need to leverage this moment to create a stronger post-COVID economy that lifts every Virginian up. But that won’t happen if we don’t keep our Commonwealth open and welcoming,” McAuliffe said.

“As Virginia’s 72nd governor, I served as a brick wall in protecting women’s health care rights from extreme Republicans attacks. Extremist Trump-Republican Glenn Youngkin, whose divisive social views, particularly his anti-woman and anti-abortion agenda, are out-of-step with Virginia voters and put Virginia’s economic recovery and our financial future at risk.

“I have defeated Republican extremists before, and I am ready to do it again together with the help of VA NOW PAC,” McAuliffe said.