Virginia Baseball home opener moved back a day by rain forecast

With rain in the forecast for Tuesday, the Virginia Baseball home opener against VMI has been rescheduled for Wednesday at Disharoon Park with first pitch slated for 3 p.m.

The game will air live on ACCNX as originally planned.

Because of the date change, the game will not have an audio broadcast on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or on WINA.com.

Parking details

Due to the men’s basketball game against Duke at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday evening, baseball fans without a men’s basketball parking pass will have to vacate the JPJ South lot by 5:30 p.m. and the JPJ West lot by 4 p.m. Vehicles that are not vacated will be subject to towing.

Baseball fans are encouraged to utilize the Emmett/Ivy garage for free parking with no vacate times. The ParkMobile app is needed to take advantage of free parking. Use the access code “UVABaseball2022” for this date.

Those who do not have the ParkMobile app, can register for free parking in advance online at uva.pmreserve.com and follow the instructions here.

Courtesy shuttles from the intersection of Copeley Road and Coogan Way, as well as a shuttle from the Klöckner Stadium ticket office, will be running one hour prior and one hour after the game.

Ticket information

Tickets for Tuesday’s game will be honored on Wednesday. Fans with tickets for the game that cannot attend because of the rescheduled date can either: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or (b) bring their ticket to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival.