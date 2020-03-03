Virginia ban on same-sex marriage, civil unions repealed

You probably weren’t aware that there was still a law on the books in Virginia making same-sex marriages and civil unions basically invalid.

That one was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges way back in 2015, right?

Well, yes, but then also, yes, there was still that law on the books in Virginia.

Not anymore.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed House Bill 1490 on Tuesday.

The bill repeals the statutory prohibitions on same-sex marriages and civil unions or other arrangements between persons of the same sex purporting to bestow the privileges and obligations of marriage.

Finally, right?

Odd thing, since, again, the Supreme Court ruled on this five years ago, so, the piece of paper that the prohibition was printed on was functionally worthless, but …

The votes in the House and Senate were far from unanimous.

The House voted 63-34; the Senate voted 28-12.

Among those voting against removing a law rooted in hate and misogyny that was ruled unconstitutional five years ago from the Code of Virginia: local Republicans John Avoli, Ronnie Campbell and Mark Obenshain.

Credit to a local Republican, State Sen. Emmett Hanger, for voting yes on the repeal.

Shame on those other ones who felt it important to cast a symbolic vote on the side of just plain ignorance.

Story by Chris Graham

