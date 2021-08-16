Video downloader for PC for free

Published Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 10:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Watching online videos on a personal computer is quite time-consuming, especially when there is slow network speed. Downloading the videos saves money, as well as being able to watch them offline later. There are millions of online video downloader chrome and desktop applications available on the internet that come up with different YouTube video download options.

Are you searching for a YouTube downloader for your PC? Then you are in the right place to get the best downloader. In this article, you will find one of the best platforms that I have found for PC downloaders after trying many tools. Here, you will find some of the best YouTube downloaders for your personal computers.

Videos on YouTube

YouTube is the most popular video-sharing website where thousands of people upload exciting videos daily. Videos are free to watch, and there is no limit to watching them. You can watch unlimited times, and those are free to watch if you are login to your Google account. You can like the video, dislike, subscribe and mark it to watch later, etc. But there are limitations on downloading them that may be imposed by owners of video or video uploaders.

Some videos can be restricted by your region and age limit. What if you want to download a video?

How to download YouTube videos on PC

YouTubers upload one hour of videos every second. It is a massive audio and video treasure house to access the latest music and learning videos. It subscribes to many different channels in popular categories such as cooking, beauty, fashion, news, sports, politics, stories, films, etc., and many others.

There is a great importance of copyright rules. Thus you may not easily access your favorite video offline on your PC. What if you want to download them? Some videos are considered a big no-no to download. So downloading a video for your personal offline use on your PC is quite tricky.

To download YouTube videos, the only way is to use a third-party YouTube downloader application or platform. But, of course, there are many tools and software that help you in downloading them.

Best YouTube download for PC

Downloading YouTube videos options on PC varies from device to device. Third-party software or applications allow you to get the best control over downloading. No matter if the video is in MP4, MP3, WMV, RM, MKV, AVI, and any other format.

BTCLOD.COM

BTCLOD is an online YouTube downloader and this platform enables you to download anything that you want from YouTube. This allows you to download MP3, playlists, or videos. Anything that you want to download from YouTube onto your PC directly and also you can convert to any format of your choice.

YouTube Audio Downloader

YouTube Playlist Downloader

Lightning Quick Downloads

YouTube Video To MP3

There is a lot of music and videos available through different channels but one needs to sign up for free trial and premium services. You will not be able to download until and unless you sign up for any premium offer. But with BTCLOD you can download MP3 with no fear of such a limit.

Generally, YouTube approves only four types of formats, i.e., MP3/WAV containers, PCM audio in WAV containers, AAS in MOV containers, and FLAC. However, with this platform, you can download it in one format and convert it to any other format you want to have your file. It doesn’t matter which format you want to convert.

Why not make your own playlist on YouTube and download it. Downloading YouTube playlists created by you or other users is a convenient way to listen to music or watch a video. This tool has an attractive and user-friendly interface, even a beginner can navigate without any problem. When you start downloading any audio or video, the download process takes only a few moments and gives you what you want for free.

The YouTube downloader does not only download videos, but it can also convert them to MP3 for easy storage. This feature is optimal for downloading podcasts or other videos where the visuals are not as important.

Well, to experience this amazing platform, the downloader has the following simple steps to follow.

You need to copy the URL of the video from the address bar Access the YouTube downloader’s homepage Paste the YouTube video URL provided space in the YouTube downloader page The YouTube downloader provides a variety of options on what you want from the video. You might want to convert the video to MP3 or just download it to a specified folder. After clicking on the download option, your video or MP3 file will be transferred straight to the PC or device you are using.

BTCLOD is an online YouTube downloader, and this platform enables you to download anything that you want from YouTube. This allows you to download MP3, playlists, or videos. Anything that you want to download from YouTube onto your PC directly, and also you can convert to any format of your choice.

YouTube Audio Downloader

YouTube Playlist Downloader

Lightning Quick Downloads

YouTube Video To MP3

There is a lot of music and videos available through different channels, but one needs to sign up for free trial and premium services. You will not be able to download until and unless you sign up for any premium offer. But with BTCLOD you can download MP3 with no fear of such a limit.

Generally, YouTube approves only four types of formats, i.e., MP3/WAV containers, PCM audio in WAV containers, AAS in MOV containers, and FLAC. However, with this platform, you can download it in one format and convert it to any other format you want to have your file. It doesn’t matter which format you want to convert.

Making your own playlist on YouTube and downloading is quite difficult. But, downloading a playlist from YouTube created by you or other users is a convenient way to listen and watch a video or audio. This tool has an attractive and user-friendly interface, and even a beginner can navigate without any problem. When you start downloading any audio or video, the download process takes only a few moments and gives you what you want for free.

The YouTube downloader does not only download videos, but it can also easily convert all of your selected videos to MP3. This feature is optimal for podcasts or other video downloading, where the visuals are not as important.

Well, to experience this amazing platform, the downloader has the following simple steps to follow.

From the address bar, copy the URL of the video. Access the YouTube downloader’s homepage Paste the YouTube video URL provided space in the YouTube downloader page The YouTube downloader provides a variety of options on what you want from the video. You might want to convert the video to MP3 or just download it to a specified folder. After clicking on the download option, your video or MP3 file will be transferred straight to the PC or device you are using.

Why BT CLOUD YouTube downloader?

You probably have this question that one can download videos directly on YouTube. But the fact is, not every video on YouTube can be downloaded directly within the app. By using this tool, you can convert YouTube to MP3 to lessen the load on your device. You won’t need to download software that may contain Trojans or malware. This platform is a completely free and online tool to use, and you will not suffer from endless ads that come along with installed software.

Here, with this tool, you just need to put the URL of the video in the provided box. You also have the option to have the file in the specified folder on your PC or any other device that you use.

Supported formats

This YouTube downloader tool supports 13 video formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, WMC, and others. It also supports four audio formats, i.e., MP3 in MP3/WAV containers, PCM audio in WAV container, AAC in MOV container, and FLAC.

Conclusion

Finding software or an online tool that allows downloading YouTube videos quickly, easy to use and with high speed is not an easy job. Therefore, realizing this issue and the need of users, I have found BTCLOD, which allows users to download videos and audio playlists. It also supports many different kinds of formats. In addition to the above-mentioned features you can check a list of converters on this post, there are many other features waiting for you to discover completely free of cost.