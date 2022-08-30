VDH, BRHD expand qualifying criteria for monkeypox vaccine
In order to better align with CDC guidance, the Virginia Department of Health and Blue Ridge Health District have expanded the qualifying criteria individuals must meet to receive a monkeypox vaccine.
The broadened guidelines for monkeypox vaccine eligibility now include any Virginia residents who belong to at least one of the following communities:
- People, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks; or
- Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender; or
- Staff, of any sexual orientation or gender, at establishments where sexual activity occurs.
If you are interested in getting a monkeypox vaccine in BRHD, please fill out the new state-wide interest form from VDH.
If you are eligible, someone from BRHD will contact you with information on how to schedule a vaccine appointment using the VASE+ system.
The prior BRHD monkeypox vaccination form is no longer active. Anyone who has already utilized the old form and was not eligible at the time of completion will be contacted individually.
For information or data on monkeypox in Virginia, visit the updated website or call the VDH hotline at (877) 829-4682.