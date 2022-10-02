Menu
valley playhouse presents an evening with edgar allan poe oct 13 23
Culture

Valley Playhouse presents ‘An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’ Oct. 13-23

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

court square theaterJust in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23.

Enter Poe’s wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” to lesser-known gems “The Oblong Box” and “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.

Directed by Rhys McClelland, this exploration of the dark corners of humanity is recommended for mature audiences.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday, Oct 13-15 and Oct 20-22 at 7:30 p.m; and Sundays, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The Oct. 20 performance is “Pay What You Will” night with at-door cash sales only.

Advance adult tickets are $15 ($17 at door); and advance senior/student tickets are $13 ($15 at door).

Tickets are available by calling (540) 433.9189 or online at courtsquaretheater.org

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

