UVA’s Mandy Alonso named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Mandy Alonso was selected as the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

Playing in his hometown, Alonso established career highs in sacks (2) and tackles for loss (3) in a 30-28 road victory against Miami on Thursday night. In the first quarter he broke through the Miami offensive line and tackled Hurricane running back Cam’Ron Harris in the endzone to give UVA its second safety of the season and an early 9-0 lead in the game.

The Cavaliers held the Hurricanes to just 10 yards of total offense in the first quarter.

After the game, Alonso was picked by UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall for the team’s “Break the Rock” ceremony in the locker room. The win in his hometown was the first in four previous tries (3 vs. Miami, 1 in Orange Bowl).

Alonso is the first UVA defensive lineman to take home the weekly honor since Chris Brathwaite in 2012.

ACC Players of the Week: Week 5

QUARTERBACK – Kenny Pickett, Pitt, Sr., QB, Oakhurst, N.J.

Threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday’s 52-21 win over Georgia Tech • Completed 64% of his passes (23 of 36) and did not throw an interception • Set Pitt school record with 15 touchdown passes over the last three games (Dan Marino held the old mark with 13 over three games in 1981) • Pickett’s three straight games with at least four passing touchdowns is the longest streak by an ACC quarterback since NC State’s Russell Wilson in 2009 • Pickett and the Pitt offense currently lead the nation in scoring (52.4 points per game).

RUNNING BACK – Kobe Pace, Clemson, So., RB, Cedartown, Ga.

Rushed 18 times for a career-high 125 yards and one touchdown in Saturday night’s 19-13 win over Boston College • Added 41 receiving yards on two receptions and 44 return yards on two kickoff returns • The 210 all-purpose yards marked Clemson’s first 200-yard all-purpose performance since Travis Etienne against Boston College a year ago.

RECEIVER – Josh Downs, North Carolina, So., WR, Suwanee, Ga.

Earned second ACC Receiver of the Week honor of the season following a game-high 168 receiving yards and a 63-yard receiving touchdown in Saturday’s 38-7 win over Duke • Based on available records, became the first Tar Heel in program history to catch a touchdown pass in each of his first five games of a season • Added 36 punt return yards for 204 all-purpose yards against the Blue Devils.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Gabe Houy, Pitt, Sr., OT, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Spearheaded a Pitt offense that piled up 52 points and 580 total yards in the 52-21 win at Georgia Tech • Panthers’ top-graded offensive lineman, allowing zero sacks and zero pressures for a passing game that produced 399 yards • Also manned the point of attack for the majority of Pitt’s 181 rushing yards.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Mandy Alonso, Virginia, Sr., DE, Miami, Fla.

Made a huge impact in Virginia’s 30-28 victory over Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, the Cavaliers’ first win at Miami since the 2011 season • Registered five tackles, including two sacks and three tackles for loss • His tackle of a Miami ball-carrier in the end zone resulted in a safety and an early 9-0 Virginia lead in the game • Picked by UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall for the team’s postgame “Break the Rock” ceremony in the locker room.

LINEBACKER – John Petrishen, Pitt, Sr., LB, Lower Burrell, Pa.

Made a crucial early play that started Pitt’s onslaught in the 52-21 win over Georgia Tech • With Pitt leading 7-0 in the opening period, Petrishen snared an errant pass and raced 33 yards for a score and 14-0 lead • Petrishen also registered five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, Sr., S, Martinsville, Va.

Registered a team-high 11 tackles and one forced fumble in Saturday’s 37-34 win over Louisville • One of two turnovers forced by the Demon Deacons on the afternoon • Redd and the Wake Forest defense have forced 13 turnovers on the season, which is tied for sixth in the country.

SPECIALIST – Trenton Gill, NC State, Gr., P, Hillsborough, N.C.

Punted six times for an average of 51.2 yards in Saturday night’s 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech • Four punts traveled at least 50 yards, including his first three of the game • Final punt of 53 yards forced the Bulldogs to start their final drive from their own 11-yard line with 2:56 left • Five punts pinned Louisiana Tech inside its 25-yard line, including a pair inside the 20 • Six of seven kickoffs went for touchbacks, and the Bulldogs started from their own 26 on the one that was returned.

ROOKIE – Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, Fr., RB, Ashburn, Va.

Rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in Saturday’s 37-34 win over Louisville • Has now found the end zone in three consecutive games, rushing for a touchdown in conference wins over Florida State, Virginia and Louisville • Helped a Wake Forest offense that ran the ball for 177 yards on 44 carries in Saturday’s game.