UVA-ODU baseball game postponed due to rain: Moved to Tuesday 9 a.m. start
The championship game of the NCAA Columbia Regional at Founders Park between Virginia (32-24) and top-seeded Old Dominion (44-15) has been postponed due to weather.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday (June 8) at 9 a.m.
Television broadcast designations have yet to be determined. The game can be heard on WINA (1070 AM/98.9) FM in Charlottesville or anywhere on WINA.com.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend.