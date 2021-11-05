UVA Hoops: Shot Clock for Sandwiches to benefit BBBS

The Virginia men’s basketball program has partnered with The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company on a Shot Clock for Sandwiches promotion to donate hundreds of sandwiches this season to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge.

The Markets have pledged to donate a pair of signature sandwiches to each Big-Little match every time the UVA men’s basketball team successfully forces a shot clock violation during home games at John Paul Jones Arena.

“We are excited to partner with The Markets of Tiger Fuel to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said. “This gives us more motivation to force shot clock violations and support a great organization.”

Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton was named Virginia’s Big Brother of the Year in 2019 and currently serves as a mentor to his Little Brother, Terrence.

“The opportunity to give back to BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge means a lot to me,” Sutton said. “As a Big Brother for six years, I’ve experienced first-hand the immeasurable impact the mentoring model has on children’s’ lives. Terrence and I have attended many UVA men’s basketball games together and we look forward to celebrating those shot clock violations from our seats at JPJ.”

BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge is dedicated to building one-to-one mentoring relationships with youth, ages 6 through 16, in the Charlottesville and Albemarle communities. With over 120 Big-Littles meeting weekly, The Markets anticipate donating $40,000 in sandwiches throughout the basketball season to support these critical relationships.

BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge averages 6,000 hours of one-to-one mentoring activities each academic year. In 2020, BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge moved from in-person to virtual mentoring, working diligently to keep Littles connected to their Bigs.

“Our Bigs and Littles are hungry to spend time together in person,” Executive Director of BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge Athena Gould said. “The Markets are providing an opportunity for Bigs and Littles to eat, while they strengthen their relationships, at no cost to the Big or the family. Gordon (Sutton) understands firsthand the importance of being a Big Brother and how critical this mentorship can be to youth development. This is also a great way to celebrate our ‘Hoos.”

Tiger Fuel pioneered the gourmet gas station with the opening of The Market at Bellair on Ivy in 1991, a frequent stop for many UVA alumni and Charlottesville locals. The Markets are known for signature sandwiches, like The Jefferson or Ednam – piled high with Boar’s Heat meats, cheeses, and freshly baked loaves of French bread. Made-to-order signature sandwiches are available at four locations, The Market at Bellair, Mill Creek, Preston, and Ruckersville.

