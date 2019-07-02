UVA Basketball: Francisco Caffaro leads Argentina to FIBA World Cup win

UVA basketball redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro had six points and a game-high 10 rebounds to help Argentina to a 73-68 win over Greece in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Tuesday.

Caffaro, a 7’1″ center, was 2-for-3 from the floor in 21 minutes.

Argentina rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to post the win, its third straight in pool play.

Caffaro is averaging 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the World Cup, shooting 59.1 percent from the floor.

