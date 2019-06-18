UVA Baseball: Andrew Abbott invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp

UVA left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott has been invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. The Cavaliers have been represented on the Collegiate National Team in three of the last four years.

One of the most reliable arms out of the bullpen over the last two seasons, Abbott co-led the Cavaliers with 24 appearances as a sophomore in 2019. He struck out 59 batters in 44 innings pitched while pitching to a 3.89 ERA. Two of his three saves on the year came against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

As a freshman in 2018, Abbott earned Freshman All-America honors from Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He struck out 74 batters, the third most among ACC relievers and sixth most in the country. Abbott was listed on 2018 ACC All-Freshman team and was listed on the ACC All-Academic team his first year on Grounds. He was credited with six saves, the second most ever by a Cavalier freshman.

In two years, Abbott has amassed 137 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will participate in series of four intrasquad exhibition games and a game against the Coastal Plain League Select before announcing a 26-man roster prior to the 8th USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series that will take place July 2-6 in Cary, Charlotte, Durham and Hickory, North Carolina. Team USA’s 26-man roster will then travel to Taiwan for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series after which USA Baseball will announce a final 24-man roster to compete in the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series from July 16-21 in Japan.

Last season, Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor served as the Collegiate National Team’s pitching coach. Team USA went 12-3 on a three-week international tour that included games against Cuba, Chinese Taipei and Japan. Under O’Connor’s direction, the Team USA pitching staff sported a 2.06 ERA and recorded three shutouts.

For more information on USA Baseball and the Collegiate National Team, follow @USABaseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; and @USABaseballCNT on Twitter.

