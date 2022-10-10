Update: Two Albemarle County runaway teens safely located, according to police

Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been safely located, according to a report from Albemarle County Police on Monday.

Abigail Garfield, 15, had been reported missing on Oct. 3, and Landon Peery, 16, had been reported missing on Oct. 7.

The original reports had detailed suspicions that the two may be together and possibly staying with friends in the Waynesboro area.

No details regarding how they were located were released by police.