Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
update two albemarle county runaway teens safely located according to police
News

Update: Two Albemarle County runaway teens safely located, according to police

News Desk
Last updated:
missing person
(© chrisdorney – stock.adobe.com)

Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been safely located, according to a report from Albemarle County Police on Monday.

Abigail Garfield, 15, had been reported missing on Oct. 3, and Landon Peery, 16, had been reported missing on Oct. 7.

The original reports had detailed suspicions that the two may be together and possibly staying with friends in the Waynesboro area.

No details regarding how they were located were released by police.

About News Desk

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

donald trump

Trumpists have found the vulnerability in the American electoral system
Chris Graham
uva football
,

Podcast: The UVA Sports Guys try to make sense of the Cavaliers’ 2-4 start
Sports Desk

Scott German joins Chris Graham on "Street Knowledge" to talk UVA Football. Here's how it ends: with the guys giving their best-case and worst-case scenarios on the Cavaliers' final record.

Weird, scary, true: The Queen City boasts a history of ghosts
Rebecca Barnabi

Ghosts of Staunton provides several walking tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with opportunities to learn about the city’s paranormal life.

Charlottesville
,

Night-time lane closures planned this month on Route 250 Bypass
Crystal Graham
rea writers UVA

Two Rea visiting writers at UVA to give readings this fall
News Desk
virginia map

Commonwealth offers new program and website for unclaimed property
Rebecca Barnabi
lincoln perry author

Artist and author Lincoln Perry to speak about his new book, ‘Seeing Like an Artist’
Crystal Graham