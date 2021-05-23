Types of face masks explained

Published Saturday, May. 22, 2021, 8:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Over the past year, we have all had to get used to wearing face masks in public areas and while out and about as well as at work. This has become part of day-to-day life as a result of the global pandemic, and people now invest in all sorts of masks. You can now get everything from designer to disposable to respirator face masks.

When it comes to the latter, many people prefer the additional safety that comes with respirator masks. You must search the top rated The Medical Masks Supplies near your location. These medical face masks are used by the health services such as the NHS as well as in private healthcare facilities. Many consumers have also started to opt for disposable face masks due to their pricing as well as convenience and ease.

Some of the Disposable Face Mask Options

There are a few different options to consider when it comes to disposable face masks, so it is worth looking at the different ones in order to make a more informed choice. Face masks have become a vital part of protecting ourselves and others, which is why it is important to make the right decision. So, let’s take a look at some of the options:

Medical Masks

One of the options available is disposable medical face masks, and these are the masks that are commonly used in a range of settings. For instance, you may see them being worn by dentists, doctors, and other health professionals on a day-to-day basis. These are the masks that are light blue in color with either straps to tie them on or elasticated loops to go over the ears and secure them in place. They have several folds in the design, which makes them easy to stretch over the nose and face, and an inbuilt thin flexible wire that helps to secure them at the bridge of the nose.

With these masks, you benefit from basic protection from viruses and bacteria in the air. They have been proven very effective in providing this basic protection and are perfect for using when out and about on public transport or going shopping. They are available in three different classes which are:

Type I: The most basic level which offers up to 95 percent efficiency when it comes to bacterial filtration

Type II: Offering a higher level of bacterial filtration – 98 percent

Type IIR: Offering the highest level of protection with 98 percent plus splash resistant properties

Respirator Masks

Another of the options is respirator masks, and these offer a higher level of protection. They seal around the face and fit far more snugly than the standard medical masks. They provide protection by filtering air that goes in and out, which means that they provide protection for the person wearing the mask as well as for others.

There are different variations available ranging from FFP1/P1 to FFP3 and P3. Protection and filter capacity varies with the highest level of protection coming from P3 masks, which offer a minimum of 99.5 percent filter capacity.

So, these are some of the key things to keep in mind when choosing the right disposable face masks.

Related

Comments