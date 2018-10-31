Two for $25: UVA announces special Pitt ticket promotion based on CFP rankings

Published Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 8:02 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva pittFollowing tonight’s announcement that UVA is ranked No. 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2018 season, the Cavalier athletics department is offering a special ticket promotion for Friday’s home game against Pitt.

Based on UVA’s No. 25 ranking, fans can purchase two tickets for the Pitt game for $25. The special pricing offer ends Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available now online at this link (https://wahoowa.net/cfpoffer). Fans can use the promo code CFP.

Starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, tickets can also be purchased by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

The Pitt game is scheduled to kickoff off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Parking is available at all usual game day locations starting at 5:30 p.m., including all lots requiring permits.

UVA’s ranking is the first since the College Football Playoff rankings originated in 2014. During the Bowl Championship Series era, which predated the College Football Playoff, Virginia was last ranked in that poll during the 2007 season.

The College Football Playoffs rankings are determined by a committee of 13 individuals with experience as coaches, student-athletes, college administrators and journalists, along with sitting athletics directors. The rankings are announced each Tuesday between Oct. 20 and Nov. 27 with the final rankings released on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment