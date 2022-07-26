Traffic alert: Bridge repairs on 250 Bypass over Emmet Street in Charlottesville
The 250 Bypass bridge over Emmet Street in Charlottesville will have the right lane eastbound on Route 250 closed for the next two weeks, through Aug. 7.
The on- and off-ramps from that lane will also be closed. Separate detours will be provided.
The following two weeks, Aug. 8-22, work will require the left lane eastbound on Route 250 to be closed for two weeks. This work will also require that the left shoulder on Route 250 westbound to be closed. All work will be done during the nighttime hours between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.
The 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will also start nighttime road work during the same time frame of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Please follow the posted work zone speed limits and drive carefully with phones down.