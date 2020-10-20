Top 5 multiplayer games for IOS

Published Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, 10:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If you’ve ever played games on your iPhone or iPad, you probably discovered that most games only have the single-player feature. And this is great especially when you want to kill a couple of minutes during your break at work or while waiting in line.

However, sometimes, you’ll want much more than a gaming experience especially when you want to compete with your friends in a different house or country. Fortunately, there are lots of multiplayer games that you can play on your phone. They range from casual racing games to shooters. Today, we are going to discuss the top five multiplayer games that you can access using your iPhone in the comfort of your home. Let’s get started!

1. 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool is one of the best multiplayer games for IOS in the market today. Miniclip introduced this game a few years ago. And it has been recommended by most gaming experts in the market. Its interface is simple and beautiful. And this makes it easier for players to navigate.

Although you have the option to play 8 Ball Pool with a guest account, you can sign in through Miniclip or Facebook account to enjoy the multiplayer features. You can challenge tour 8 Ball Pool or Facebook friends for a match. You can also participate in a tournament with eight of your friends to get a spot on the leaderboard.

Every time you start a match, you place your bet and burn coin. The winner goes home with all of the money. If you run out of coins, you can pick up coins from the store section in exchange for your money. You can also use these coins to get more power and upgrade cosmetics. 8 Ball Pool is a free and readily available title on Appstore. The multiplayer mode is available only available online.

2. Bowmasters

Bowmasters is an exciting game where you and your friendly opponent take turns in firing at each other. You’ll stand at varying distances across the stage and your objective is to hit your enemy accurately. You’ll have to measure the angle and power accurately to hit your opponent. This may sound like a lot of work. But once you understand how to use the controls, everything will be easy.

Bowmasters’ multiplayer mode is just as fun as its single-player mode. It’s worth noting that the multiplayer mode cannot be accessed from the start. Similar to casino games, you’ll need to unlock it by winning at least ten times against the computer. This also gives you a chance to understand the game, get the phone casino free spins and improve your chances of winning once you start playing with other live opponents.

Bowmasters offers both local and multiplayer modes. You can choose to invest more in character and cosmetic upgrades. However, all this is optional. You can collect the required amount of gems and coins by watching video ads and winning battles regularly.

3. Super Stickman Golf 3

If you’ve always had a special place for titles with stick figures, then Super Stickman Golf 3 will be ideal for you. Super Stickman Golf 3 is the latest game in the Stickman series for IOS. It is an interesting golfing game that involves getting your ball in the hole. This game will help you develop and improve your golfing skills. The gameplay is quite simple. You can start playing this game without having to read the tutorial. You can play the single-player mode instantly and get on with the game.

The multiplayer feature has two unique elements namely turn-based mode and race mode. The turn-based mode involves competing against your opponent in a battle that is focused on the score. The race mode involves racing against your opponent to shoot the ball in the hole.

4. Dots and Boxes

If you are into classy board games with plenty of turns, Dots and boxes is the ideal game for you. The game involves tapping the dots to draw lines and close squares. If you succeed in forming more squares than your opponent, you win.

This skill-based game offers three difficulty levels. And each level has different challenges that will allow you to play alone or against a friend. The online multiplayer feature allows you to play against other players around the world. With every win, you get the chance to be the top player on the leaderboard.

5. Heroes of Order and Chaos

Heroes of Order and Chaos has everything you need to help you fight against your opponents and win. You have the chance to choose from more than fifty heroes and customize your tools to defeat your enemies. You’ll also get the chance to develop a wide range of skills to stay ahead of your competitors. You can choose to play with others or go solo. You need to have a clear strategy to trap your friends and get bonus offers.

Conclusion

And this ends our list of the five best multiplayer games for IOS. Once you start playing these games on your phone, tablet, or computer, you’ll have a hard time pressing the pause or stop button. Games allow us to have fun and relax during our free time. And they are a lot more fun, especially when playing with others.

You can play against your friends or strangers in other parts of the world. Even if you are antisocial, you are going to enjoy interacting with other players. If your favorite multiplayer game on IOS is not on our list, don’t fret. We’ll keep updating this list.

Leslie Alexander is a talented editor and content lead at Gamblizard. She is interested in health, technology, business, and academics. She enjoys traveling with friends and reading books during her leisure time.

Related

Comments