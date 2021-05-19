Tips for better gaming results

In the last year, most of us found ourselves looking for new entertainment alternatives, as we had to stay home and comply with lockdowns and social distancing measures. After spending hours and hours watching movies and TV shows on streaming services, playing the same video games, and listening to countless podcasts and playlists, we needed a new way of distracting ourselves from the world news.

Therefore, online casino games became an attractive option, due to the opportunity of earning some money while having fun, from the safety of our homes. However, winning at these games isn’t always easy, and many players end up feeling discouraged after some losses. But in this article, we provide you a few simple tips that can help avoid some silly mistakes and boost your gaming winnings.

Roulette

Certainly, one of the most celebrated table games in the world, roulette is a popular choice among online punters all over the world, and has been available at online casinos since their creation. The game is offered in its many variants, such as multiball roulette and no-zero roulette, and both wheel layouts, the American and the French, are featured in these websites.

There aren’t specific strategies that would boost your winnings, because roulette is strictly a game of chance. However, with a few simple measures, you can avoid big losses and stay in the blue. As for game selection, you should always choose the French wheel layout, since it has only one zero pocket and house edge of 2.7%, which means for every $100 wagered, players lose $2.7 on average over time. The house edge for the American wheel is 5.26%.

You should avoid novelty versions, such as multiball and multiwheel roulette, since their house edges are much higher, and look for games with special rules, like the surrender rule, which grants a refund in case the ball lands on the zero, or the en prison rule, which gives players an extra ball if the first lands on the zero.

Baccarat

Baccarat has been a beloved game in Europe and Asia for many years, but recently, the game has also become popular in the United States, both at land-based and online casinos. With simple rules and straightforward gameplay, baccarat is also favored due to its low house edge, usually around 1%, and is the game of choice for beginners and high-rollers as well.

Basically, improving baccarat winnings narrows down into two factors: game and bet selection. The game can be played using one, six or eight decks of cards – however, the house edge varies with each of these sets. You should always opt for single-deck games, since it presents the better odds of winning, with a 1.0117% house edge.

Statistically, the banker hand tends to win more than the player hand or the tie, around 51% of the time. Unless there’s a commission on it, the banker bet is optimal wager for baccarat. It’s important to remember there are no scenarios in which the tie or the pair bets are better options, since the house edge increases significantly when playing these wagers.

Blackjack

Blackjack, or 21, is probably the most famous card game in the world, played by millions of people, whether at home, at brick-and-mortar casinos, or online. Today, every reputable casino offers blackjack and its variants with different payouts, bet limits, and live dealers as well.

Apart from studying the game and its many strategies, selecting the games with the best payout is a quick way to improve your winnings. Most casinos offer blackjack games with 3:2 and 6:5 payouts. A 6-to-5 ratio means a $100 wager results in a $120 payout in case of a natural blackjack (ace, 10). With the 3:2 payout, the same bet would get a $150 payout. Additionally, in 6:5 tables, you only get the 6:5 payout on amounts divisible by five, and any overage is paid off in even money. These tables also have a higher house edge, usually around 2.5%.

You should never play side bets and the insurance bet. Despite seeming attractive due to the higher payouts, these wagers increase the house edge to over 7%, which is higher than most casino games.

Poker

Since the poker boom, in the mid-2000s, online poker has become a cultural phenomenon, being played by millions of people around the world, and representing an important market in the gambling industry. Today, there are several guides and strategies that help players improve their game, and studying is the best way to become a better poker player.

But there are some simple steps that can help you improve your winnings. If you are an inexperienced player, start from the lower limits table, to get a better understanding of the game, and then work your way up to higher tables. Game selection is important as well, and you should always play with punters at your skill level, and avoid playing with high-rollers.

After selecting the game, you must be able to identify the best spots in the table. The dealer button is always the best position on the table, and to the right of the dealer is the second best spot. When playing from these positions, be aggressive and play a wider range of hands. When sitting in the two spots to the left of the dealer, you shouldn’t get into many hands.

Story by Jasmine Jones

