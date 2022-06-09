Tides to participate in Play Ball Weekend at Tidewater Park Elementary

The Norfolk Tides front office will be participating in Major League Baseball’s Let’s Play Weekend on Friday. The initiative is for Minor League Baseball teams to get together with their local schools to celebrate the game of baseball and encourage the kids to play.

While the team on the road at Nashville, the Norfolk Tides front office will visit Tidewater Park Elementary. The school is just down the road from Harbor Park and is in Booker T. Washington High School’s district.

The Tides’ front office will arrive and set up at 10 a.m. on Friday and finish around noon. The kids will be divided up into groups of 20 or so kids, and play 10 vs. 10 whiffle ball games. The students will all have an opportunity to hit and play the field, learning how to play and enjoy the game with friends.

After the students are finished playing, they will be treated with ice cream. Team mascot Triton will also be on site to play with and take pictures with the kids.

