Tides starter strikes out 13 in second straight Norfolk win
The Norfolk Tides (58-66) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (68-57), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Tides starter Mike Baumann was dominant, going 6.0 innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out a career-high 13 strikeouts.
Norfolk took the early 2-0 lead when Jacob Nottingham ripped a two-run double over the center fielder’s head. Immediately afterward, IronPigs starter Kent Emanuel left the game with an apparent injury. He would end up earning his second loss of the season.
The only run that was scored by Lehigh Valley came in the top of the fifth, which was an unearned run. After Will Toffey reached first on a strikeout passed ball, Daniel Robertson hit a double later in the inning to score Toffey and cut the Tides lead to 2-1.
Jordan Westburg immediately responded for the Tides, launching his 13th Triple-A home run in the bottom of the fifth. The Tides would only score one more in the bottom of the seventh when Yusniel Diaz walked with the bases loaded, making the final score, 4-1.
The bullpen for the Tides continued off of Baumann’s success after the sixth inning. Yennier Cano and Louis Head each tossed an inning and earned their third hold of the season, while Cole Uvila closed out the ninth for his 11th save.
Game three of the series is set for tomorrow for a Business Matinee special at 12:05 p.m. RHP Beau Sulser (1-2, 4.91) is scheduled to start for the Tides while Lehigh Valley has yet to announce their starter in what is expected to be a bullpen day.