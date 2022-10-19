Three Notch’d Road Virginia Baroque Ensemble opens 12th season Nov. 4-6

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble opens its 12th season with a program of early music from Serbia, Turkey Greece, Poland, Russia and Ukraine.

The Eastern Exotic: Slavic, Romanian & Hungarian program will have three performances taking place Nov. 4-6.

Friday, Nov. 4: Trinity Episcopal Church, Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: All Saints Episcopal Church, Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: Grace Episcopal Church, Keswick

The concerts will feature ]iery Hungarian Csárdás, elegant chamber music by Ivan Khandoshkin & Maxim Berezovsky, and living Estonian composer Arvo Pärt’s famous “Spiegel im spiegel” arranged for baroque ensemble.

The Virginia Baroque Ensemble specializes in the performance of historical repertoires from both sides of the Atlantic. Their musicianship is founded on a vigorous historical approach, offering little-known music of the baroque as well as incisive performances of well-known favorites.

Three Notch’d Road has appeared at the Waterford Concert Series, the Ewell Concert Series at the College of William & Mary, Shenandoah University’s Bach-Handel Festival, the Boston Early Music Festival Fringe Concert Series and the Tuesday Concert Series at Church of the Epiphany in Washington, D.C.

Tickets are available for $25 online or at the door. Student or youth tickets are $10 each.

The season is sponsored in part by grants from the Bama Works Fund, the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the Community Foundation Central Blue Ridge, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information, visit www.tnrbaroque.org or (434) 409-3424.