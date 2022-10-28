Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
three nights random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the valley
Culture

Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Courtesy of David Verde.

On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton.

David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free.

“It never gets old to see people looking through a telescope for the first time,” Verde said in a press release.

Random acts of astronomy like in downtown Staunton brought him to the idea of making a short film documenting sidewalk astronomy in different places. He will film one night each in Staunton, Roanoke and Blacksburg this fall and winter for a documentary.

By filming near home, Verde can keep production costs low and work with local film crew he knows.

To avoid large crowds on the nights he films, Verde will not share the exact dates, times and locations.

“Sidewalk astronomy is serendipitous. We want the moments we capture on camera to be organic. Staying low key is how you pull that off,” Verde said.

Verde hopes a follow-up video will come to promote several of the international dark sky parks in the Commonwealth, and to educate Virginians about the pervasive effects light pollution has on night skies. The nearest is in Natural Bridge State Park.

DV Entertainment, Verde’s production company, will produce the documentary. Donations, sponsors and partnerships are welcome to fund the project. The film is expected to be ready for online screenings and film festivals submissions by spring 2023.

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

liberty

Liberty Football: School extends contract of Hugh Freeze, with nice pay raise thrown in
Chris Graham
vmi

Game Preview: VMI hosts Top 25 Mercer, looking to snap five-game losing streak
Chris Graham

VMI Football will play the second leg of a two-game homestand on Saturday, hosting Mercer for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

us politics congress

Lawrence S. Wittner: Conservative governance has undermined U.S. life expectancy
Commentary

Although, in recent decades, American conservatives have embraced what they call the “Right to Life,” they have certainly done a poor job of sustaining life in the United States.

israel middle east

Alon Ben-Meir: Breaking down the absurdity of the Israel-Hamas relationship
Commentary
aew mjf

AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Fantasy booking what appears to be a pending face turn for MJF
Chris Graham
Shenandoah Valley Airport

Shenandoah Valley Airport to celebrate first flight to Charlotte with Contour Airlines
Crystal Graham
police

Update: Virginia State Police ID victim in single-vehicle fatal crash in Albemarle County
Chris Graham