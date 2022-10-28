Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley

On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton.

David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free.

“It never gets old to see people looking through a telescope for the first time,” Verde said in a press release.

Random acts of astronomy like in downtown Staunton brought him to the idea of making a short film documenting sidewalk astronomy in different places. He will film one night each in Staunton, Roanoke and Blacksburg this fall and winter for a documentary.

By filming near home, Verde can keep production costs low and work with local film crew he knows.

To avoid large crowds on the nights he films, Verde will not share the exact dates, times and locations.

“Sidewalk astronomy is serendipitous. We want the moments we capture on camera to be organic. Staying low key is how you pull that off,” Verde said.

Verde hopes a follow-up video will come to promote several of the international dark sky parks in the Commonwealth, and to educate Virginians about the pervasive effects light pollution has on night skies. The nearest is in Natural Bridge State Park.

DV Entertainment, Verde’s production company, will produce the documentary. Donations, sponsors and partnerships are welcome to fund the project. The film is expected to be ready for online screenings and film festivals submissions by spring 2023.