The MaDee Project moves under administration of the Community Foundation

Tamara Campbell’s daughter, MaDee, inspired the birth of a small local nonprofit. MaDee Boxler’s battled with cancer lasted more than 18 months – and the MaDee Project was started in 2010 to commemorate her life.

More than a decade later, the nonprofit is moving administration under the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge umbrella.

“The MaDee Project is thrilled to be part of the Community Foundation family,” said Tamara Campbell, board president of the MaDee Project and mother of MaDee. “We celebrated the 10th anniversary in 2020, and I want MaDee’s legacy to live on.”

Campbell said she was not sure the small hometown nonprofit would survive another pandemic like COVID – and she didn’t want to stop changing the lives of children diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

The MaDee Project provides financial support and guidance to pediatric cancer patients and their families in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro.

By moving its administration under the Community Foundation, Campbell knows that The MaDee Project will be in good hands, allowing her to devote her time to providing the emotional support, guidance, and connections to community resources that are so important for families navigating the pediatric cancer diagnosis.

“I want to stay involved,” Campbell said. “The words – ‘You can be as active as you want’ – sealed the deal.”

The Community Foundation, established in 1992, administers 180 charitable funds created by members of the community. Those funds have been the source of $18.5 million in local grants, scholarships, and education awards over the course of the foundation’s 30-year history.

Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation, considers it a great honor to welcome The MaDee Project.

“We have admired their wonderful work for quite some time. When a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, a parent typically needs to give up their employment to oversee their child’s plan of care. Through The MaDee Project, we now have the opportunity to play a role in helping these families manage their monthly bills so they can focus on what truly matters,” Layman said.

For more information on the Community Foundation, visit cfcbr.org