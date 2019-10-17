Strasburg mayor faces six misdemeanor counts

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office has charged Strasburg Mayor Richard A. Orndorff Jr. with four misdemeanor counts of food stamp fraud and two misdemeanor counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

The indictments were handed up this week by a Shenandoah County grand jury.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated on March 15, with approval of the Attorney General’s Office, concerning allegations related to Orndnorff’s use of town funds and a state-issued debit card.

Orndorff turned himself in today at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

