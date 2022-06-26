Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 27-July 1

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 21 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 29 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of Route 42 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

Exit 35, westbound – Partial off-ramp closure for bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 177 to 174, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

Exit 205, northbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Christians Creek bridge, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Exit 91, eastbound – Right shoulder closures along the off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 250 and Exit 99 ramps, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 31.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 219 to 225, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Overnight eastbound and westbound single lane closures near intersection with Route 261 (Statler Boulevard) for roadway and signal improvements, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 358 (Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Fishersville) – Mobile lane closures for rock and soil testing between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 882 (John Lewis Road/Vo Tech Road), June 29 – July 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole installation between Route 872 (Mill Creek Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through July 29.

Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek through July 28. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 877 (Hornet Road, Fishersville) – Mobile lane closures for rock and soil testing between Route 358 (Woodrow Wilson Avenue) and Route 885 (Vo Tech Road), June 29 – July 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight and daytime shoulder closures for mowing operations and litter removal, June 24 – July 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 262, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree trimming operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 239 to 237, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 21.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rock and soil testing at various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 21. No work during week of Independence Day (July 3-8).

Mile marker 252 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 290 (Huffman Drive) – Flagger traffic control for milling and paving between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and Dayton eastern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 618 (Lone Pine Drive) – Road closures June 27 – July 8 between Route 800 (American Legion Drive) and Route 793 (Long Meadow Drive) for bridge removal and drainage pipe installation. Follow posted detour.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through Thursday. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion of July 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 604 (Horseshoe Road) – Closed just north of the Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) intersection for repairs to bridge over Naked Creek. Estimated completion Thursday. Follow posted detour.

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 280 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exit 283 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 28. Overnight closures of Exits 296 and 298 as needed.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 42 (Reservoir Road/Senedo Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 3 (Ox Road) and Route 263 (Orkney Grade) for pavement marking, June 28 – July 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road/John Marshall Highway) – Mobile lane closures between Warren County line and Frederick County line for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for inspection of bridge over I-81, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike/Corridor H) – Mobile lane closures between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia state line for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in September 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Frederick Pike) – Mobile lane closures between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Pierce Road) – Road closed through July 13 for bridge work one mile north of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway). Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11/55 (Massanutten Street) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 11/55 (King Street) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 29.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.