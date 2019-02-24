Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Feb. 25-March 1

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

(UPDATE) Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work, weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 1. Beginning March 4, road will be closed between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 174 to 177, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, through March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 175 to 176, northbound – Overnight left lane and left shoulder closure for guardrail repair from 8 p.m. February 25 to 7 a.m. February 26.

(UPDATE) Exit 180B Off-ramp, southbound – Ramp closed for guardrail repair 8 p.m. February 25 to 7 a.m. February 26. Traffic can access Route 11 northbound using detour to exit 180A.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 181 to 184, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. February 26 to 7 a.m. February 27.

(NEW) Mile marker 191 to 192, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. March 1 to 7 a.m. March 2.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 199 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 15.

(NEW) Mile marker 203 to 202, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. March 1 to 7 a.m. March 2.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 203 to 204, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs from 7 p.m. February 25 to 7 a.m. February 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 89 to 87, westbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. February 27 to 7 a.m. March 1.

(NEW) Exit 96 (at Route 624), eastbound – Right shoulder closure for sign work along exit ramp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

(NEW) Mile marker 99 to 98, westbound – Overnight right shoulder for guardrail repairs, 6 p.m. February 24 to 7 a.m. February 25.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 207 to 205, southbound – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 15.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 through April 15 for ramp extension work. Occasional lane closures possible during overnight hours. Interchange ramps remain open.

(NEW) Mile marker 226 to 227, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. February 24 to 7 a.m. February 25.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 227, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Middle River, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 1.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of overpass bridges at several locations. 8 p.m. February 24 to 7 a.m. March 2.

(NEW) Mile marker 232 to 233, northbound – Overnight left lane and left shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. February 24 to 7 a.m. February 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Right shoulder closed for sign installation at Route 619 (Purple Cow Road). February 28 – March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for roadway improvements between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 926 (River Bend Drive), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 2019.

(NEW) Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) – Be aware of work crews and vehicles along the shoulder performing survey work north of Deerfield, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through February 27.

(UPDATE) Route 728 (Stover Shop Road/Hundley Distillery Road) – Flagger traffic control at intersection of Route 735 (Green Valley Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 1.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway), through February 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), through February 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 766 (Reeves Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 727 (Millers Saw Mill Road) to Route 729 (Hog Run Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 1.

(UPDATE) Route 910 (Wampler Road) – Flagger traffic control for brush and tree removal operations from Route 753 (Nash Road) to dead end. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 1.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 245 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, through March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations from Elkton town line to ramp intersection, and from Elkton Middle School to Stuart Avenue ramp intersection, February 25 to March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 274 to 276, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 707 and Route 796 overpass bridges. February 25-March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 288 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridges at various locations, February 25-March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for inspection of on- and off-ramps to I-81 at New Market. February 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

