Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for July 12-16

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 15 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 18 bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 27 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of railroad overpass bridge, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

*UPDATE* Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Traffic using new Karnes Creek bridge between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road). Be alert for flagger traffic control as needed during final stages of project. Estimated completion September 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal and asphalt/pothole patching. Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 180, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 closed during overnight hours for guardrail replacement, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 185, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Buffalo Creek bridges, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 188 to 189, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail maintenance, Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 192 to 193, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 197 to 196, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Closed through late July between Route 600 (Lower Back Creek Road) and West Virginia state line due to slope repairs. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning/replacement, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 219 to 220, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Folly Mills Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning July 18.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 6.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations in the area of Route 608 (Long Meadow Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 23.

*UPDATE* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 23.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion August 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 260 to 263, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 842 (Slate Road) and 0.2-mile east of Blazer Drive for turn-lane construction, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 2.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control just north of Route 605 (Main Street, Port Republic) for inspection of North River bridge, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 637 (Bryant Hollow Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 23.

*UPDATE* Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between eastern and western intersections with Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 23.

*NEW* Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) – Road closed July 12-30 between Route 736 (Swoope Road) and Route 913 (Silling Road) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 752 (Hinton Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 734 (Bank Church Road), July 15-21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 765 (Gravels Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 23.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work and paving operations, July 12-August 27 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) – Overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 623 (Back Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 23.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 0, westbound – Litter-pickup operations along shoulders, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right lane closures for shoulder work between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Clarke County line, July 9-23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 37 – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and Route 11 (Valley Pike), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between I-81 and Route 340/522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road), Sunday and Monday nights (July 18-19) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Clarke County line and Winchester city limits, Sunday to Thursday nights (July 18-21) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 615 (Mount Olive Road) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

*UPDATE* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 620 (Miller Road) and Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 23.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) – Alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing in area of Route 820 (Eddys Lane) intersection, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 697 (Morgan Road) – Road closed just east of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 30.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound right lane closures for shoulder work between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 645 (Wrights Mill Road), July 9-23 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Litter-pickup operations along shoulders, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, July 16-August 16 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.