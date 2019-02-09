Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 11-15

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 15 to 18, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

(NEW) Exit 16, eastbound – Right shoulder closure and narrowed ramp to Route 60 for guardrail repairs. February 13 from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 27 to 32 eastbound – Right lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repairs. February 13-14 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2019.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Exit 55 (Lexington), eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work along exit ramps to Route 11. Through February 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 181 to 184, northbound – Nighttime left lane closure for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. February 12 to 7 a.m. February 13.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 184 to 179, southbound – Nighttime lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. February 10 to 7 a.m. February 11.

(UPDATE) Exit 188B (at Route 60), northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along exit ramp. February 11-15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 199 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

(NEW) Mile marker 202 to 204, northbound and southbound – Nighttime lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. February 11 to 7 a.m. February 12.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 207 to 205, southbound – Shoulder closures as needed for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

(NEW) Mile marker 207 to 206, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs. 8 p.m. February 11 to 7 a.m. February 12.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 208 to 211, northbound and southbound – Overnight left-lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for inspection of Route 671 overpass bridges, 8 p.m. February 10 to 7 a.m. February 11, and February 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 210 to 216 (near Exit 213, Greenville), northbound and southbound – Slow roll closures between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. February 10 for utility work across Interstate 81. On-ramps from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to I-81 at exit 213 will also be closed during this time.

(NEW) Exit 217, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure and narrowed ramp for guardrail repairs. 8 p.m. February 14 to 7 a.m. February 15.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 219 to 222, northbound and southbound – Overnight left-lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for inspection of Route 262 overpass bridges. February 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., and February 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 through February 28 for ramp extension work. Occasional lane closures possible during overnight hours. Interchange ramps remain open.

(NEW) Mile marker 226 to 227, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs. February 11 to 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 227 to 228, southbound – Alternating overnight lane closures for bridge work over Middle River. February 12-15 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 230 to 233, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repairs. 8 p.m. February 14 to 7 a.m. February 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway, Verona) – Single lane closures as needed for utility work between Route 1920 (Sutton Road) and Route 1919 (Verona Court Boulevard). February 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 262 – Overnight right shoulder closure for inspection of bridge over I-81 at exit 220. February 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for roadway improvements between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 926 (River Bend Drive), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 2019.

(NEW) Route 728 (Stover Shop Road/Hundley Distillery Road) – Flagger traffic control at intersection of Route 735 (Green Valley Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 15.

(UPDATE) Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway), through February 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 753 (Nash Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), Through February 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 766 (Reeves Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 727 (Millers Saw Mill Road) to Route 729 (Hog Run Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 15.

(NEW) Various roads – Pavement patching or gravel grading on various roads in Swoope area, February 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, through March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 254 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight left-lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for inspection of Route 806 overpass bridges, 8 p.m. February 10 to 7 a.m. February 11, and February 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating, overnight mobile lane closures with intersection flaggers as needed for soil testing between Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) and Route 701 (Pike Church Road). 8 p.m. February 13 to 6 a.m. February 17.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations in Elkton area. February 11-March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations in area of Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) intersection. February 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road). February 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 671 (Williams Run Road). February 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 211 – Flagger controlled single lane closures for maintenance of bridges over South Fork Shenandoah River at White House Landing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 15.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 286, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 642 (Swartz Road), 8 p.m. February 14 to 7 a.m. February 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 319 to 317, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, February 11–March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures as needed for construction of crossover between Route 1092 (Independence Road) and Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road). Through February 15 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

