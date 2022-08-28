Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 684 (Dunbrack Road), Route 791 (Dunbrack Circle), Route 830 (Little Mountain Road), Route 1101 (Valley Ridge Road), Route 1103 (Butternut Hills), Route 1105 (Ridgewood Circle), Route 1106 (Enderley Road), Route 1107 (Mountaineer Drive), Route 1108 (Woodland Road), Route 1109 (Heatherton Drive) and Route 1112 (Country Club Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BATH COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 601 (Little Back Creek Road) – Replacement of bridge with box culvert between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and dead end. Traffic diverted onto temporary bridge through Thursday.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 601 (Little Back Creek Road), Route 605 (Coles Mountain Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road), Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 689 (Little Gibraltar Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
Mile marker 47 to 44, westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 9.
Mile marker 57 to 56, westbound – Shoulder closures for painting of Route 763 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Exit 191, northbound – Shoulder closures for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday.
*UPDATE* Mile Market 204 to 206 including Exit 205, northbound – Overnight on- and off-ramp closures for paving operations, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Follow posted detours. Overnight right lane closures along I-81 for milling and paving operations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in October.
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations in area of I-81 interchange, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in October.
Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 717 (Old Chapel Road) for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 30.
Route 763 (Lincoln Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 788 (Warm Run Road) and Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 30.
*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 710 (Sterrett Road), Route 712 (Decatur Road), Route 717 (McClung Road), Route 729 (Back Draft Road), Route 804 (Shady Lane), and Route 815 (School House Hill Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 607 (Big Valley Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 616 (Lower Fork Road), Route 617 (Seldom Seen Road), Route 633 (Moats Lane), Route 635 (Possum Trot Lane), Route 641 (Ruckman Lane) and Route 644 (Hardscrabble Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*NEW* Mile marker 92 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 94 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 95 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 15.
Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including along Exit 99 on-ramp for installation of pavement markers and rumble strips, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 29.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Route 792 (Brand Station Road) and I-81 on-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 285/805 (Tinkling Spring Road/Station House Road) and Route 642 (Mule Academy Road/Barrenridge Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 25.
*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 1080 (Pine Tree Lane), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 2.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.
*NEW* Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic for replacement of bridge over branch of Otts Creek. Follow posted detour. Road closed August 29 – September 26.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control on Route 1910 (Beverley Street), Route 1912 (Jefferson Street), Route 1913 (Highland Avenue) and Route 1914 (Augusta Street) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 237 to 251, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, including along off-ramps, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through September 9.
Mile marker 248 to 242, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
*NEW* Mile marker 251 to 248, southbound – Overnight left lane and right shoulder closures for sign installation, Wednesday night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work is related to replacement of Route 720 overpass bridge with estimated project completion in fall 2023.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound overnight alternating lane closures for shoulder widening and paving operations between Route 276/620 (Cross Keys Road/Indian Trail Road) and Harrisonburg city limits, August 28 – September 15 nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 211 (New Market Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Route 953 (Plains Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
*UPDATE* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Single lane closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 42 (Timber Way) for pipe repairs and replacement, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.
Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 23.
*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 695 (Randall Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*NEW* Route 340 (Augusta Avenue/East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 256 (3rd Street) and Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
*UPDATE* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1701 (Washington Avenue) and Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 681 (South Whitesel Church Road, Mount Crawford) – Flagging operations and road closures as needed to through traffic for Rural Rustic Road construction between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 988 (Scholars Road), 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 31.
Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.
PAGE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through September 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.
Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.
Route 340 – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Luray town limits and Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Tuesday night.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 272 to 271, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, August 29 – September 15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Mosby Lane and Snuffy Lane for sign maintenance, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
FREDERICK COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 321 to 317, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 14.
Mile marker 322 to 325, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures and possible lane shifts as needed for utility work between Route 813 (Plainfield Drive) and Route 706 (Opequon Church Lane), Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for ditch cleaning operations between Stephens City limits and Winchester city limits, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 21.
Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance of bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.
*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for tree removal operations between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge through Monday (August 29). Southbound traffic will switch off diversion Tuesday and will use right lane of new bridge through project completion. Northbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with estimated completion September 23.
Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road) for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 14.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 37, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 22.
Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Overnight flagger traffic control for utility work between Winchester city limits and Route 816 (Battaile Drive), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of September 29.
Route 735 (Bowman Hollow Road) – Road closed through Friday just north of Warren County line for box culvert replacement. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 642 (Tasker Road), Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
CLARKE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville) – Westbound overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations between Route 7 Business (Audley Lane, Main Street) and Route 653 (Kimble Road), Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
WARREN COUNTY
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work in area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Wednesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.