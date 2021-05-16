Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of May 17-21

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 60 (Madison Street/Monroe Avenue) – Brief closures for overhead utility work between I-64 interchange and Covington western city limits, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Each closures scheduled for no more than two minutes.

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Be alert for higher traffic volumes due to bridge work in West Virginia. Route 159 serving as part of detour between I-64 exit 183 in West Virginia and exit 10 (Callaghan) in Virginia. Estimated completion June 4.

Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Be alert for higher traffic volumes due to bridge work in West Virginia. Route 311 serving as part of detour between I-64 exit 183 in West Virginia and exit 10 (Callaghan) in Virginia. Estimated completion June 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, trash pickup, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

*UPDATE* Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 21.

*NEW* Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control at I-64 interchange for maintenance of interstate bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Closed to through traffic due to slope repairs between Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) and Route 609 (Burnsville Road) in Highland County. Follow posted detour. Estimated reopening mid-May 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound –

Evening and overnight lane closures at various locations for guardrail repairs, Monday through Thursday nights from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for equipment installation for bridge painting operation, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 192 to 190, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge-deck maintenance at Route 631 crossing, May 17-June 4 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Occasional closures of ramp from I-64 with detour in place.

*NEW* Mile marker 184 to 190, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for overhead utility work, May 23 between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Be alert for slowed or stopped traffic.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 707 (Jonestown Road) and Route 797 (Beulah Drive), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 727 (Hyde Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Closed to through traffic due to slope repairs between Route 609 (Burnsville Road) and Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) in Bath County. Follow posted detour. Estimated reopening mid-May 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing and litter cleanup, May 21-26 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight lane closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday morning.

*NEW* Mile marker 92 to 93 including Exit 94, eastbound – Right shoulder closures along I-64 and off-ramp for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday morning.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 224 including Exit 222, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along I-81 and off-ramp for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 237, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures as needed for survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound traffic detours onto I-64 at exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) due to rockslide on east side of Afton Mountain. No estimated reopening date.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Be alert for traffic pattern change near intersection with Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Traffic using new bridge over Bell Creek. Lane or shoulder closures possible through June 30. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 695 (Arborhill Road) – Closed between Route 694 (Stone Branch Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for replacement of bridge over Folly Mills Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion May 20.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for removal of temporary detour from Bell Creek bridge replacement, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 30.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures as needed for survey work, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday morning.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 253, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures just west of I-81 for inspection of bridges over railway, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Harrisonburg city limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Lane closures for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and West Virginia state line, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 689 (Spaders Church Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

Route 1208 (Mill Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic 24/7 between Main Street (Route 42 Business) and High Street (Route 1207) for pipe installation. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion May 29.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 (Fourth Street, Shenandoah) – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersection with Maryland Avenue, 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 11.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 277, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control, Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 16-19) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 280 to 281, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 294 including Exit 296, southbound – Overnight on-ramp closure and right lane closure for placement of concrete barriers along shoulder, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Detour posted for Route 55 drivers who need to access southbound I-81.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound traffic lane shift for utility work between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue) in town of Mount Jackson, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 614 (South Middle Road) and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 211 (Old Cross Road, New Market) – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersection with Route 11 (Congress Street), 9 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 625 (Harmon Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) – Northbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) and Route 776 (Siberts Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 27.

*NEW* Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road) – Closed May 17-28 between Route 765 (Granstaff Lane) and Route 618 (Short Mountain Road) for pipe replacement. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 770 (Boliver Road) – Northbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) and Route 803 (Oak Tree Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 323, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 669 narrowed for traffic signal maintenance, 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between I-81 interchange and Clarke County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 37 – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) to Route 642 (Tasker Road), Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Lane closures include on- and off-ramps.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 733 (Fairview Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersections along Route 7 (Berryville Pike), Route 11 (Valley Pike), Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike/Northwest Turnpike). Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Rutherford Lane, 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 678 (Burnt Church Road) and Route 789 (Bryarly Road), Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 739 (Apple Pike Ridge Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between FR-734 (Glentawber Road) and Route 673 (Golds Hill Road), Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Boyce southern town limits and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Boyce town limits and Berryville town limits, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersections along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Tuesday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 601 (Raven Rocks Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 21.

*UPDATE* Route 644 (Gun Barrel Road) – Closed for pipe replacement between Route 642 (Chrismore Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersections along Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road). Monday through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for grading and drainage work related to safety improvement project between Route 645 (Manassas Run Road) and Front Royal town limits, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated completion December 10.

*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

