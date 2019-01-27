Staunton District Traffic Alert: Jan. 28-Feb. 1

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 15 to 18, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, January 28 – February 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2019.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 184 to 183, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. January 31 to 7 a.m. February 1.

Mile marker 189 to 191, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Maury River bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through January 29.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 195 to 203, northbound – Overnight left lane or right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through February 1.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 199 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 89 to 99, westbound – Overnight left lane or right shoulder closures for guardrail maintenance at various locations, January 28-30 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 207 to 205, southbound – Shoulder closures as needed for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 15.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 through February 28 for ramp extension work. Occasional lane closures possible during overnight hours. Interchange ramps remain open.

(NEW) Mile marker 224 to 223, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. January 31 to 7 a.m. February 1.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 226 to 236, northbound – Overnight left lane or right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs at various locations, January 27-31 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 227 to 229, northbound – Alternating overnight lane closures for bridge work over Middle River, January 28-February 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for roadway improvements between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 926 (River Bend Drive), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 2019.

(NEW) Route 728 (Hundley Distillery Road) – Road closed for utility work between Route 732 (Union Church Road) and Route 734 (Plum Tree Draft Road), January 28-30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Detour in place.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway), through January 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), Through February 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, January 28 – February 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 248 to 247, southbound – Alternating overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Country Club Road, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through February 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 – Mobile lane closures with intersection flaggers for soil testing between Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) and Route 701 (Pike Church Road), January 29 – February 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Left shoulder closures between Routes 655 (Lawyer Road) and 996 (McGaheysville Road) for pipe repairs in the median, Through February 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 – Flagger controlled single lane closures for maintenance of bridges over South Fork Shenandoah River at White House Landing, January 28 – February 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 340 Business (Alma/Stanley) – Flagger controlled single lane closures for maintenance of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River. January 28 to February 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 283 to 284, northbound – Right shoulder closure at north end of exit 283 on-ramp for soil work. January 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 307, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for bridge inspection at exit 307 interchange, January 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Exit 307, northbound – Overnight off-ramp closures as needed for sign maintenance, January 28 to February 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 310, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for bridge inspection at exit 310 interchange, January 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Flagger controlled lane closures and lane shifts as needed at intersection with Double Church Road for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

