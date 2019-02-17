Staunton District Traffic Alert: Feb. 18-22

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 15 to 18, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

(NEW) Mile marker 27 to 29, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 1.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 31 to 32 eastbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair from 8 p.m. February 18 to 7 a.m. February 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2019.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Exit 55 (Lexington), eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work along exit ramps to Route 11. Through February 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 175 to 176, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair from 8 p.m. February 20 to 7 a.m. February 21.

(NEW) Mile marker 180 to 179, southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, February 17-19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Exit 180B Off-ramp, southbound – Ramp closed for guardrail repair 8 p.m. February 21 to 7 a.m. February 22. Traffic can access Route 11 northbound using detour to exit 180A.

(NEW) Mile marker 181 to 184, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. February 17 to 7 a.m. February 20.

(NEW) Exit 188 (at Route 60), northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures or narrowed lanes for sign work along exit ramps. February 18-22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 195 to 194, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. February 20 to 7 a.m. February 21.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 199 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

(NEW) Mile marker 203 to 204, northbound– Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. February 18 to 7 a.m. February 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 207 to 205, southbound – Shoulder closures as needed for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 8.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 207 to 206, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. February 19 to 7 a.m. February 20.

(UPDATE) Exit 217, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure of ramp from Route 654 for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. February 21 to 7 a.m. February 22.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 through February 28 for ramp extension work. Occasional lane closures possible during overnight hours. Interchange ramps remain open.

(NEW) Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Middle River, February 18-22 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 228 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of overpass bridges at several locations. February 24 to March 25 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for roadway improvements between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 926 (River Bend Drive), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 2019.

(UPDATE) Route 728 (Stover Shop Road/Hundley Distillery Road) – Flagger traffic control at intersection of Route 735 (Green Valley Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 22.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway), through February 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), through February 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 766 (Reeves Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 727 (Millers Saw Mill Road) to Route 729 (Hog Run Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 22.

(NEW) Route 910 (Wampler Road) – Flagger traffic control for brush and tree removal operations from Route 753 (Nash Road) to dead end. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 22.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Pavement patching or gravel grading on various roads in Swoope area, February 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 245 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, through March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight lane closures with intersection flaggers as needed for soil testing between Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) and Route 701 (Pike Church Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through February 17.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations from Elkton town line to ramp intersection, and from Elkton Middle School to Stuart Avenue ramp intersection, February 18 to March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 211 – Flagger controlled single lane closures for maintenance of bridges over South Fork Shenandoah River at White House Landing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 22.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 274 to 289, northbound – Right shoulder closures for bridge inspections at various locations. February 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures as needed for construction of crossover between Route 1092 (Independence Road) and Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road). Through February 22 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

