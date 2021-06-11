Squirrels sweep Thursday doubleheader with Senators

The Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up a pair of wins on Thursday night at The Diamond, topping the Harrisburg Senators, 8-1, in the first game of a double-header before taking a 1-0, rain-shortened victory in the second game.

The Flying Squirrels (20-13) improved to 7-1 in double-header games this season with Thursday’s sweep over the Senators (10-22).

Game 1

A surge of two four-run innings and a complete game by starter Caleb Kilian (Win, 1-0) gave the Flying Squirrels an 8-1 victory against the Senators in game one of the double-header.

In his first Double-A win, Kilian threw a season-high 7.0 innings, allowing five hits, one run and two walks with three strikeouts. He’s the first Richmond pitcher to throw a complete game this season.

The Flying Squirrels racked up an early 4-0 lead in the first inning against Senators starter Carson Teel (Loss, 1-3). Heliot Ramos led off the ballgame with a solo home run, his fourth of the year. The Flying Squirrels scored three more runs in the frame on errors by the Harrisburg defense.

Harrisburg struck back in the second inning to make it 4-1 off a sacrifice fly from Drew Mendoza that scored Jackson Reetz.

Richmond collected four more runs in the third inning. Shane Matheny led off with a solo home run to right field. After back-to-back hits, Kyle Mottice zipped a two-RBI double. Sandro Fabian capped the scoring with an RBI double, extending the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 8-1.

Game 2

The Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Harrisburg Senators, 1-0, in a low-scoring affair for the second game of Thursday’s double-header. The game was completed early in the top of the fifth inning due to rain.

In the second inning, Ryan Howard led off with a double and moved to third on a groundout by Shane Matheny. Andy Sugilio followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 1-0.

Ronnie Williams pitched 4.0 innings in his first start with Richmond, allowing only two baserunners off two hits and struck out three Senators.

Flying Squirrels’ reliever Frank Rubio (Win, 1-1) pitched a scoreless frame while racking up his first win of the season.

Senators starter Andrew Lee (Loss, 0-2) struck out five batters over 4.0 innings of work.

The game went into a rain delay in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out and was later called official due to rain.

