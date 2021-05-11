Spanberger statement on Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, reports of Central Virginia gas shortages

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger released the following statement after a ransomware attack hit critical U.S. energy infrastructure.

“Several gas stations across our region are already experiencing the impacts of this attack on U.S. infrastructure and have a limited gas supply or no gas available at all. I am greatly disturbed by the immediate, consequential effects this cyberattack is having on Central Virginia families and businesses, particularly as many in our area continue to face financial hardships caused by the pandemic. I am closely monitoring the Biden Administration’s next steps, not only to restore the function of the Colonial Pipeline, but also to hold cyber criminals accountable and to prevent similar attacks in the future.

“There must be a full, interagency assessment of the scope of this intrusion, its implications, and possible options to improve resilience and prevention here at home. We also need to work with the private sector and partner governments around the world to stand strong in the face of those who enable these attacks against the United States — including the Russian government, which carries out attacks against U.S. government agencies and creates an environment where non-state cyber criminals can thrive at the expense of law-abiding citizens and companies. Our government cannot be silent in the face of these repeated assaults on American companies and American communities.

“Many of my constituents today are experiencing the consequences of continued vulnerabilities in our critical infrastructure — and this ransomware attack is a reminder of the significant risks we face if we refuse to keep up with the accelerating rate of change in the realm of cybersecurity. Just a few months ago, the Solar Winds attack revealed the significant challenges facing American industry as it grapples with these foreign-based cyberattacks, and it underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between American companies and the federal government. Going forward, we need a strategy for countering and deterring these attacks — and that strategy must include investing in cybersecurity, identifying emerging threats before they materialize, and increasing collaboration with our allies and security partners.”

