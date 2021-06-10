Spanberger announces Congressional Art Competition winner, recognizes work of three Central Virginia students

Abigail Spanberger announced the first, second and third place winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition.

First place winner Malik Kabani is a student at Hermitage High School in Henrico County. Malik’s piece entitled, “Reality Through Mixed Media” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, alongside winning pieces from congressional districts across the country.

Spanberger (D-VA-07) also recognized second place winner Quyen Nguyen from Clover Hill High School in Chesterfield County and third place winner Ace Atkinson, also from Clover Hill High School.

“I am consistently blown away by the artistic talent and dedication of our Central Virginia students. The submissions we received this year demonstrated tremendous creativity, skill, and passion,” said Spanberger. “This past year left many in our communities grappling with a lack of connectedness. Through their work, students in the Seventh District have proven how valuable of an outlet art can be for self-expression and engaging with what is happening in our lives. I look forward to showcasing Malik’s piece in the U.S. Capitol alongside the works of talented young people from across the country.

“Thank you to the art teachers, administrators, and community leaders who are dedicated to expanding access to the arts for students across the Seventh District, and thank you to each student who shared their work with us.”

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual opportunity to encourage and recognize the artistic talent of Central Virginia students and students across the country. This year, a record number of 58 Seventh District students submitted pieces for consideration.

All 58 pieces submitted to Spanberger’s office can be seen on her website.

