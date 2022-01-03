Snow, fallen trees close Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville

Published Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, 1:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VDOT crews are working on Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville to remove large trees that are blocking the highway. The fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from Exit 124 at Pantops through Goochland County.

The crews are using heavy equipment to cut the trees and remove them from the interstate, but high winds continue to fell trees, making for dangerous conditions for the crews and impeding the progress of snowplows to clear snow from the highway.

Motorists who must travel this afternoon should not use Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville. U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) is an alternate route, but VDOT advises to postpone non-essential travel until the storm passes and roads are clear.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp, and the Richmond District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTRVA.

Related



