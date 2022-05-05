Smith House Galleries features two painting exhibitions in May

Arts Council of the Valley announces two May exhibitions at Smith House Galleries.

Rivers and Streams of Western Virginia features oil, watercolor and gouache works by Julie Farrell, Debra Sheffer, Peg Sheridan, and Nan Mahone Wellborn.

In The Upstairs Gallery, Robert Bersson will exhibit a series of new works in Spray Paintings of Tools: Paintbrushes to Pliers. Both Smith House Galleries exhibitions open with a reception, sponsored by GreeneHurlocker, during First Fridays of the Valley from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibitions run through May 27, with in-person visits Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The galleries will also be open Second Saturday (May 14) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rivers and Streams of Western Virginia highlights the beauty and fragility of waterways and surrounding landscapes.

“Through our interpretations, we want to not only share the inspiration that we receive from being present in these exquisite landscapes, but also draw attention to their value and vulnerability,” the group artist statement explains.

A virtual album for each exhibition will be available at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.

Smith House Galleries is supported in part by ACV’s 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

