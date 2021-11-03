Should you keep a Corgi dog in Augusta County?

Anyone who lives in Augusta County will know just how diverse the landscape is here. The sheer variety of things to do and places to go for walks, then, is a common reason why so many dog owners exist in the county. However, for many county residents,, owning a specific breed of dog – a Corgi – is becoming very popular.

However, before you go ahead and look into bringing a Corgi dog into your life, you should make sure that you are the right kind of owner for this pet.

Corgis are very easy to care for

One thing to note about the Corgi is that they tend to be very easy to look after and to groom. Other dog breeds can be challenging to get to sit at peace and enjoy the grooming process. However, as noted by Our Fit Pets, Corgi dogs tend to enjoy the grooming process and thus are much easier to get to sit at peace. This makes them great for dog owners who love to groom their beloved canines.

Corgi dogs are mature in temperament

It is not often to find a Corgi that is aggressive or overly loud. Corgi’s are great for spending time with because they are calming and relaxing. Their maturity stops them from being dogs that spend all day barking, though they can be overly curious, and thus you need to manage your Corgi to ensure that it does not put itself in harm’s way with animals or Augusta County landmarks.

Corgis take to training well

If you are a homeowner and need to spend time away from your Corgi, you want it to be trained enough to avoid a meltdown. With that in mind, getting a Corgi trained from a young age is a wise choice. Regular training sessions and coaching can be more than enough to get a Corgi to retain its discipline.

So, if you are out of the house for a prolonged period of time, a well-trained Corgi can stop you coming home to a torn-up sofa.

Exercise needs are moderated

Some dog breeds can require extensive, even exhaustive, exercise. This can become a problem for anyone who wants to try and enjoy a more sedentary life. Corgi dogs, though, are happy with both really active owners and owners who can only provide them with a moderate level of exercise. These are not dogs that need to be given incredible exercise, so you do not have to worry about your Corgi becoming frustrated due to lack of exercise.

Corgis have a longish life span

With a life expectancy of around 12 to 15 years, the Corgi is a dog breed that can be with you for a long time. If you are new to Augusta County or you are introducing a dog to a young family, most Corgi’s could be part of your life for a long time to come.

So, be sure to focus on the life span of your pet – if you want this dog to be with your kids growing up in Augusta County, Corgi’s make a fine place to start.

Fun and fantastic to spend time with, the Corgi is the ideal dog for many people living in Augusta County. With so many landmarks and public parks to take them for a walk, too, making sure they get their exercise is so easy. So, if you are thinking about getting a dog, a Corgi is highly suited to life in Augusta County.

Story by Steven Gallagher

