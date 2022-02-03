Shorthanded VCU blown out by Dayton at Siegel Center, 82-52

Dayton shot 52 percent from the field, and shorthanded VCU saw its three-game win streak come to an end Wednesday night at the Siegel Center in an 82-52 loss.

Sophomore point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. led the Rams with 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and four assists.

Sophomore forward Mikeal Brown-Jones made 4-of-5 field goals and knocked down a pair of free throws as he tied a career-high with 10 points for the Black and Gold (13-7, 6-3 A-10).

Dayton (15-7, 7-2 A-10) got the vast majority of its scoring from three players: Daron Holmes II (21 points), Kobe Elvis (20 points), and Toumani Camara (18 points).

In addition to a 52%-41% advantage in field goal percentage, Dayton also outrebounded VCU by a 40-22 margin.

The Flyers forced VCU into 17 turnovers, which they converted into 23 points, while the Rams turned 12 Dayton turnovers into 10 points.

After Baldwin tied the game at 21-21 with a three-pointer at the 7:27 mark of the first half, Dayton went on a 22-7 run to close the period. The Flyers led by double digits for the rest of the game.

VCU played without senior forward Vince Williams Jr., the team’s leading scorer (12.9) and rebounder (6.2), and freshman forward Jalen DeLoach.

The Rams continue their home stretch by hosting Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. inside the Siegel Center. The game will air locally on MASN2 and CBS6, and can be streamed on ESPN+.