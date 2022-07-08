Sheriff’s Office warns of fake gold scam at area gas stations
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of men approaching residents with stories of hardship at local gas stations.
Incidents have occurred at gas stations in Verona, Greenville, Raphine and surrounding jurisdictions where the men claim to be from foreign countries, have just arrived and need money for gas, according to the sheriff’s office. In other incidents, the men claim they have fallen on hard times and their families are in need of financial assistance. Some of the men have even cried while standing beside a vehicle with a family inside.
The men offer residents what appears to be gold, but, the sheriff’s office warns, the gold is fake.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone able to safely get a license plate, color and make of the vehicle, to report this information to 540-245-5333, option 2. If you have other information about these incidents, please contact the sheriff’s office.