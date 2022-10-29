shenandoah valley black heritage project adds solar to harrisonburg roof

Supporters of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project gathered Friday for a picnic to watch as solar panels were installed on the roof.

Green Hill Solar installed the panels on the building, located at 425 Hill Street in Harrisonburg.

The journey to energy efficiency started with an energy audit completed by Gaines Group Architects. Members of the Harrisonburg Carpenter’s Guild carried out weatherization and efficiency improvements on the building.

In the near future, a heating and cooling system will be installed using high efficiency ductless mini-splits.

“I’m thrilled to partner with so many community organizations and allies on a project that will make our organization stronger and more sustainable into the future,” said Monica Robinson, Executive Director of the SVBHP. “Solar and energy efficiency upgrades to our building will make us more effective at achieving our core mission while contributing to environmental solutions.”

In addition to in-kind contributions, community partners raised $11,927 toward the costs of this project.

The mission of SVBHP is to learn, share, and illuminate the rich African American history and culture of the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. SVBHP provides internet access, help with ancestry research, a library containing books specific to our mission and a safe space to build bridges with neighbors.

Additional information about the energy efficiency and solar project can be found here.