Shenandoah National Park reopens streams to fishing

Published Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, 2:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah National Park is reopening the park’s streams to fishing.

All angling had been temporarily suspended due low stream flows and high water temperatures, but recent rains have brought stream flows up and replenished groundwater making conditions less stressful for fish.

Fish may still be recovering from the stressful conditions, so it is especially important to avoid exhausting fish during landing, handle them gently, and release them without removing them from the water when possible.

Stream flows have recovered to above typical conditions for this time of year reconnecting streams that had been reduced to isolated pools under the dry conditions in July and early August.

Temperatures have also fallen in recent days making stream conditions much more favorable for brook trout and other native fishes in the park.

All park streams are now open to catch-and-release fishing, and the park’s website includes information on which streams are open to harvest as well as other regulations.